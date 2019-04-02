Home Nation

Congress couldn't finish work in 70 years, how can I claim I did in 5 years: PM Modi

The PM in his Bihar rally today claimed that his rivals were spreading the canard that the BJP if voted to power again, will do away with reservations for the backward classes.

Published: 02nd April 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi in a rally in Bihar on 2 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

JAMUI (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his first election rallies in Bihar on Tuesday by attacking the Opposition and saying those who had entered politics for wealth, were not in a position to talk about the nation’s welfare.

Speaking at a rally in Jamui, the PM hit out at Opposition leaders for raising questions on the 2016 surgical strikes and the February 26 air strike by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan.

“The leaders of the Opposition are seeking proof of surgical and air strikes carried out by our brave soldiers against terror camps in Pakistan. Are they not behaving like supporters and helpers of Pakistan?” he asked.

“Now, tell me what you want. The heroes of India or those who are maddadgars (helpers) of Pakistan,” he asked.

He also chose the occasion to hit out against Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister Omar Abdullah for his alleged demand to create a separate post of the Prime Minister for J&K.“I challenge the Opposition gathered under the Mahamilavat (Modi’s term for the Opposition’s Grand Alliance) to clear their stand. Are they in support of Omar Abdullah’s demand?” he asked.

Modi then trained his guns on the Congress.

He claimed that whenever the party had come to power, all systems had gone into reverse gear. “For them, the country does not matter. What matters is their continuation in power,” he claimed.

He kept up a similar line of attack at his second rally, in Gaya. 

He claimed that the world was standing with India against terror.

Reverting to his much publicised ‘chowkidar’ rhetoric, the PM went on to say: “This chowkidar has done a lot and will do more. Trust me and lend your support to make a new India on April 11.”

Lauding the roles of both Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, he said the NDA has proved it’s worth in the state and would continue its work for the state’s progress.

