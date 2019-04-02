Home Nation

Former Navy chief to move EC against Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki sena' comment

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas said the armed forces do not belong to any individual and claimed that many veterans and those in the service were upset over it.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:50 PM

Yogi, Navy Chief

Left, Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas. Right, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas Monday said he would approach the Election Commission against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki Sena (Modi's army)".

He said the armed forces do not belong to any individual and claimed that many veterans and those in the service were upset over it.

"The armed forces do not belong to any one individual, they serve the country. Till the polls get over, the Chief Election Commissioner is the boss. I am going to approach the Election Commission in this regard," Admiral Ramdas said.

READ MORE | Yogi Adityanath refers to Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena', draws flak from Opposition

Addressing a rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Adityanath referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena", which triggered a political storm with sharp reactions from the opposition.

The remarks have also not gone down well with the military with sources indicating that it was "upset".

Lt Gen (retd) H S Panag also said the comments did not come as a surprise as such remarks have been made by politicians over the last five years in an attempt to link nationalism with the armed forces.

"Such comments lead to politicisation of the Army," Panag said. He, however, maintained that the Army remains apolitical.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Election Commission also took cognizance of Adityanath's remarks and sought a report from Ghaziabad district administration in this regard.

TAGS
Modiji ki sena Yogi Adityanath Admiral L Ramdas Lok Sabha Elections

