BJP hires four trains for Rs 53 lakh to ferry supporters for Modi's Kolkata rally

By Online Desk

The BJP has reportedly hired four trains at a cost of Rs 53 lakh for supporters from Jhargram, Lalgola, Purulia and Rampurhat to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Speaking to Bangla daily Anandabazar Patrika, a railway official said the four special trains were hired by the BJP as per the guidelines of Election Commission. The trains were booked through 'Flat Tariff Rate,' which is a fixed rent.

Modi will address his first rally in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground.

The venue holds great significance as it has witnessed many historic events right from the 1972 Bangladesh liberation rally to the most recent opposition rally, where the Mahagathbandhan was formed. Around eight lakh supporters are expected to attend the rally in Kolkata.

It will be the first time the Brigade ground will witness a covered rally. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the health of supporters is their top priority so the rally is happening in a covered space to protect them from the scorching heat.

The Prime Minister, who campaigned in Arunachal Pradesh earlier on Wednesday, will be addressing two rallies in West Bengal in Kolkata and Siliguri later. Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Siliguri on Tuesday but it was cancelled after the West Bengal government denied permission to hold it.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a campaign in Dinhata in the state on the same day. She has sharply criticised Modi in past rallies and even challenged him to a public debate before the general elections.