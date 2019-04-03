Sitaram Yechury slams Centre over banning of Tamil book on Rafale deal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the BJP-led government over the banning of a book on the Rafale deal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said the current regime was "scared" of any book on the defence "scam".

The book titled "Nattai Ulukkum Rafale Bera Uzhaal" (the Rafale scam that is rocking the country) and written by social activist S Vijayan has been printed by Tamil publishing house Bharathi Puttakalayam, based in Teynampet, Chennai, and was scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

"It doesn't take much to conclude who is scared of the Rafale Scam and any book talking about it. The most corrupt govt in independent India's history, which had indulged in corruption in Rafale deal at the very top to help his cronies," Yechury wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, the publisher of the book was served a hand-written letter banning the book's release and sale and all copies of the book were seized.

However, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, in a tweet, clarified that neither the Election Commission (EC) nor the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office had given any instructions for the seizure of the book.

"Clarification from CEO TN Regarding the seizure of books neither the ECI nor the CEO office had given any instructions. I have directed DEO, Chennai to look into it and give his report immediately," he said.

Yechury also raised the issue of the launch of "NaMo TV", over which both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had complained to the EC on Monday alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"So anyone can start a TV channel anonymously without any govt approval? Or is it a special privilege accorded to the ruling party? Will the EC please take note of what is going on, or will democracy be continued to be corroded by the BJP with impunity?," the CPI(M) leader said in another tweet.