BJP pledges to legislate bill to prohibit and eliminate triple talaq, nikah halala

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday pledged to legislate a bill to prohibit and eliminate practices like triple talaq and nikah halala and promised in its manifesto to give 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday released the manifesto, titled 'Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat' (Determined India, Empowered India), in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and other top leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

In the manifesto, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted it has determinedly taken substantive measures to ensure overall development of women and promote gender equality.

"Continuing our work, we will legislate a bill to prohibit and eliminate practices such as triple talaq and nikah halala," the party said in the manifesto.

The Narendra Modi government had introduced a bill to make practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men a criminal offence.

It, however, was not passed in Parliament due to stiff resistance by the Opposition.

In the manifesto, the saffron party said that welfare and development of women will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government.

"The BJP is committed to 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment," it said.

The party said it was committed to the empowerment and "development with dignity" of all minorities.

The BJP is often accused by its critics of neglecting interests of minorities.

The party said it was committed to bring transgender persons to the mainstream through adequate socio-economic and policy initiatives.

"We will ensure self-employment and skill development avenues for transgender youth," it said.

For elderly, the BJP promised to strengthen the 'Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana' that would ensure that poor senior citizens in need of aid and assistive devices receive them in a timely manner.

"To take forward the gains achieved under Sugamya Bharat, we will put in place a system of continuous accessibility audits and ratings for cities and public infrastructure, including airports, railway stations and public transport systems, to ensure that they are fully accessible, with collaboration with industry and civil society organisations," the party said.

It also promised to prioritise Divyang beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.