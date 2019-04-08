Home Nation

BJP vows to ban Hurriyat Conference, repeal Articles 370, 35A

The BJP in its manifesto promised to provide a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state and make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits.

Published: 08th April 2019

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah after the release of Bharatiya Janata Partys BJP manifesto Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

Contrary to Congress' stand on Hurriyat which promised talks with all Jammu and Kashmir stakeholders in its manifesto, the BJP on Monday vowed to ban the Hurriyat Conference if it returns to power.

The BJP, which released its manifesto earlier on the day, also reiterated its demand for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution - provisions specific to Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the last five years, we have made all necessary efforts to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir through decisive actions and firm policy. We are committed to overcome all obstacles that come in the way of development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state, We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370," the party manifesto said.

"We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state," it added.

Article 35A was incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954. It provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 370 grants special autonomous status to the state.

The National Conference, its arch-rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and new entrant People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone have been talking about protection of Articles 35A and 370 in their rallies in the run-up to the polling which is scheduled to begin on April 11, latching on to BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks that Article 35A will be repealed by 2020.

In its manifesto, the BJP also said it will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state and make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave the valley in 1990s due to eruption of terrorism.

The BJP also said its government will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb.

In its manifesto, the BJP also underscored its commitment to enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, on which it was forced to go slow following widespread opposition from North East states.

(With PTI inputs)

