Election Commission order blocking PM Modi biopic applies to NaMo TV too: Official

The EC has banned the release of the Modi biopic, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

Published: 10th April 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

NaMo TV, Prime Minister, Narednra Modi

Available on various DTH and cable TV platforms, NaMo TV broadcasts election rallies, speeches of the prime minister and interviews of BJP leaders. (Photo: Twitter/NarendraModi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission order banning the screening of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applies to NaMo TV, which also cannot be aired during the poll period, a senior official of the poll panel said on Wednesday.

The official referred to a paragraph in the order which said,"that any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate (including prospective) for the furtherance (or purported to further) of electoral prospects, directly or indirectly, shall not be put on display in electronic media in the area where MCC is in force."

  • Sankaramani
    Many films are released in India which shows anti Govt
    13 hours ago reply
