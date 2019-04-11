Home Nation

Battleground Amethi: Smriti Irani rakes up MP I-T raids, questions Rahul Gandhi's silence

The Income-Tax Department had Monday detected a widespread and well-organised racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore during raids against close aides of Kamal Nath.

Published: 11th April 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Union minister Smriti Irani Thursday questioned the silence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the I-T raids against close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The Income-Tax Department had Monday detected a "widespread and well-organised" racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore during raids against close aides of Nath.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the department had also detected a trail of Rs 20 crore suspect cash allegedly being moved to the "headquarters of a major political party in Delhi" from the house of an important person who lives on Tughlaq Road.

Responding to a question on 'chowkidar ki chori' remark made by the Congress president, Irani told reporters here, "Why isn't Rahul Gandhi revealing who the gentleman from Madhya Pradesh is who transferred loot money to a person residing on Tughlaq Road?"

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

"What type of politics is the Congress practising wherein its leaders commit the sin of looting money meant for the welfare of pregnant women and poor children?" she added.

"Rahul Gandhi is still silent over the fact that from the residence of an aide of Kamal Nath, details about Rs 280 crore had emerged. Rahul's silence exposes his reality," she said further.

The Union minister said as far as the Lok Sabha elections were concerned, the people wanted a vision on the reconstruction of the country similar to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP has presented.

"Five years ago Narendra Modi was the prime ministerial candidate, and he served the country as its pradhan Sevak for five years. We express our thanks to the party workers for the love and respect which Narendrabhai has got. We are confident that he will get the responsibility of country's pradhan sevak once again," Irani said.

She also reiterated that for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is "nation first, party next and self last" as she thanked the senior party workers who were tortured and jailed for protesting against the Congress, the youngsters who are strengthening the organisation party as well as the women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani Rahul Gandhi Congress Kamal Nath Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp