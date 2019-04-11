Goa government plans to ban single-use plastics from September

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government is planning to bring in a legislation to ban single-use plastic items like straws, cutlery and bags in the state from September, an official said on Thursday.

The government wants to make an amendment to the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage Control Act to ensure a complete ban on the single-use plastics, a senior officer from the state panchayat department told PTI.

The amendment is currently being drafted and is likely to be introduced during the state Assembly's monsoon session. "The legislation is aimed at banning manufacture, supply, storage and use such plastics in the state," the official said.

It is expected to come into force from September this year, the official said, adding that it will empower the government to impose fine on those who violate the law and also penalise those who litter in public places.

Goa had earlier banned the use of plastic carry bags below 50-micron thickness. The coastal state has total of 34 registered plastic manufacturing units.