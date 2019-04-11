Rajnath invokes slain BJP MLA in Naxal hotbed, urges people not to forgive perpetrators

By PTI

BASNA (Chhattisgarh): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday that the sacrifice of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and the four policemen who were killed in a Naxal attack will not go in vain, and the perpetrators will be punished.

Addressing an election rally at Basna in Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh, Singh also slammed the Congress for promising to repeal the sedition law.

Mandavi and four others were killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district Tuesday when the Naxals blew up their vehicle.

"I am pained by the martyrdom of MLA Bheema Mandavi and jawans. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. The perpetrators will not be forgiven," Singh said.

"Change can be brought in Naxal-affected areas through democratic ways, not through guns. The Naxals have now weakened in the country. The Centre stands with the state in its fight against the Naxals," he said.

On Congress' promise to repeal the sedition law, the Union home minister asked the gathering "whether the anti-national people should be forgiven". "If our party returns to power at the Centre, the law will remain in force," Singh said.

He also said the Congress raised a hue and cry over Rafale fighter aircraft purchase, but had the deal been completed during its tenure, Indian forces would not have needed to venture inside Pakistan to destroy terror camps; the camps could have been hit from inside the Indian territory.

"When we conducted air strike on terror camps in Pakistan, the Congress is asking for evidences. (Then prime minister) Indira Gandhi was praised by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament for her action against Pakistan (in the 1971 war), then why (prime minister) Modi can not be praised for the air strike (now)," Singh asked.

The senior BJP leader also said that those who level charges of corruption at Modi "should be punished severely".

"Modi has devoted his life for the country. For whom he will indulge in corruption and earn money?" he asked.

Scams such as submarine scam, 2G scam were committed by Congress governments and its leaders were in jail, yet the party was accusing the BJP government of corruption, he said.

The BJP has fielded Chunnilal Sahu from Mahasamund, where polling will be held on April 18, alongwith two other seats in the state, namely, Rajnandgon and Kanker.