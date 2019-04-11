Home Nation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomes ban on PM Modi biopic 

He also posted a picture in which the EC used a picture of armymen with quote "the powerful weapon is not only the gun we hold, it's also the button we press".

Published: 11th April 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday welcomed the "ban" on NaMo TV and the release of a movie on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wondered how will the EC stop politicians from using the Army to seek votes as the poll panel was itself "using" them.

"We welcome EC ban on NaMo TV and movie. But how will the EC stop politicians from using the army to ask for votes, when they are using the army themselves? "Akhilesh said in a tweet.

ALSO READ | EC order blocking PM Modi biopic applies to NaMo TV too: Official

He also posted a picture in which the EC used a picture of armymen with quote "the powerful weapon is not only the gun we hold, it's also the button we press".

But EC officials clarified Wednesday night that the poll panel's order stalling the release of the biopic on Modi, titled "PM Narendra Modi", has "no co-relation" with NaMo TV.

They had maintained that the order on the film will impact the channel as well.

In another tweet, Yadav termed EC spineless.

"BJP is weakening institutions which have to protect Constitution. On one hand backbone of EC has broken, on the other police has become mute spectator and watching crime happening," he said.

 

TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav NaMo TV NaMo TV ban PM Modi biopic ban on PM Modi biopic

