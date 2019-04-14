More corruption in Uttar Pradesh now: Shivpal Yadav

Home Nation

Published: 14th April 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said that corruption had increased in Uttar Pradesh because Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had no control over the bureaucracy.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Samajwadi Party leader said: "I agree that Yogi Adityanath is an honest leader. But he lacks control over the state bureaucracy because of which corruption has increased and people are suffering."

ALSO READ: Shivpal Yadav sees BJP candidate as main competition for Firozabad

Shivpal Yadav, who parted ways with the SP to start the PSPL last year, is contesting from the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency against SP's Akshay Yadav, the son of his cousin and SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

However, his party has not fielded any candidate from Mainpuri against SP patriarch and his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav, from Badaun against Dharmendra Yadav, his other nephew and son of brother Abhay Yadav, and from Kannauj against SP President Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav Uttar Pradesh

Comments

