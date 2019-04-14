More corruption in Uttar Pradesh now: Shivpal Yadav

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said that corruption had increased in Uttar Pradesh because Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had no control over the bureaucracy.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Samajwadi Party leader said: "I agree that Yogi Adityanath is an honest leader. But he lacks control over the state bureaucracy because of which corruption has increased and people are suffering."

Shivpal Yadav, who parted ways with the SP to start the PSPL last year, is contesting from the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency against SP's Akshay Yadav, the son of his cousin and SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

However, his party has not fielded any candidate from Mainpuri against SP patriarch and his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav, from Badaun against Dharmendra Yadav, his other nephew and son of brother Abhay Yadav, and from Kannauj against SP President Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav.