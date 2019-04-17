Lok Sabha polls 2019: Sitting Sirsa MP among six candidates named by INLD 

Home Nation

The candidates for Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and Gurgaon will be announced on Friday

Abhay Chautala

Senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Wednesday declared six candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections from Haryana.

Senior party leader Abhay Chautala said that six candidates have been declared and rest four from Rohtak, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats will be announced after consultations with party supremo and former chief minister Om Parkash Chautala. "We have kept in mind all the sections of the society and then only declared our candidates after consulting and taking feedback from our party workers and office bearers,’’ he said.

While sitting Member of parliament from Sirsa, Charanjit Singh Rori has been re-nominated  by the party from the same seat as he had defeated Ashok Tanwar of Congress by a margin of 1.50 lakh votes, Mahender Singh Chauhan from Faridabad, Dharambir Pada from Karnal, Ram Pal Valmiki from Ambala,  Suresh Kot from Hisar and Surender Chinkara from Sonipat.

ALSO READ | Congress-AAP alliance talks: Sanjay Singh meets Ghulam Nabi Azad in Haryana, say sources

INLD's Dushyant Chautala had defeated Kuldip Bhisnoi of HJC-BJP alliance by 30,000 votes from Hisar. Now Dushyant has formed Jananayak Janta Party (JJP) after a slit in INLD last year and Bhisnoi’s party HJC had earlier merged with the Congress. INLD has been in shambles ever since the formation of JJP and had fared miserably in the Jind bypoll with it’s candidate forfeiting his security deposit.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal, Dushyant Chautala seal Lok Sabha elections pact in Haryana

This time INLD has no alliance with any other party in the state it had an alliance with BSP but after the Jind bypoll results the tie-up was broken and BSP went on and formed an alliance with newly formed Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP). The INLD tried for an alliance with ruling BJP but it did not work out. As in 1999, it had an alliance the saffron party and they ruled the state for five years which broke in 2004 and again both parties had an alliance which broke in 2009 just ahead of assembly elections.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp