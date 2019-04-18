Home Nation

Burqa-clad women indulging in fake voting: BJP MLA 

The party's Hasanpur legislator Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi claimed that he had reports of such bogus voting from at least three polling booths in his constituency.

Published: 18th April 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

When contacted, Amroha District Magistrate Umesh Mishra denied any 'fake voting' was taking place. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A BJP MLA in Amroha district has alleged that "Burqa-clad women" are indulging in fake voting in his constituency, a charge denied by the district magistrate.

The party's Hasanpur legislator Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi claimed that he had reports of such bogus voting from at least three polling booths in his constituency.

ALSO READ | BSP alleges fake voting by burqa clad women

"In Hasanpur, on three polling booths (85, 86 and 87) our booth-level party workers have informed me that Burqa-clad women are indulging in fake voting," he told PTI.

He said he has informed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police about this.

"And, I have been told that they are looking into this."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

When contacted, Amroha District Magistrate Umesh Mishra denied any "fake voting" was taking place.

"There is no fake voting. Only genuine voters are allowed to cast their votes, after their identity is thoroughly checked. We are continuously on the move, and there are no such complaints," he said.

He added that women security personnel have also been deployed and the polling parties are keeping a close watch on the voting process.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Burqa BJP MLA Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Uttar Pradesh BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp