Fielding Sadhvi Pragya a reply to those who called Hindu civilisation terrorist: PM Modi

Published: 19th April 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:01 AM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that fielding of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, as BJP candidate from Bhopal was a symbolic answer to all those who labelled the rich Hindu civilization as "terrorist" and asserted that "this symbol will prove costly for the Congress".

He said the Congress works with a certain "modus operandi" to create false narratives on incidents such as Samjhauta Express blast and death of judge B.H. Loya.

While defending the fielding of Thakur, who is on bail in the blast case, Modi asked why no such questions are being asked when Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, respectively, despite being on "bail".

"One woman, that too a 'Sadhvi', was humiliated in such a manner," he said in an interview to Times Now while answering a question on fielding of Thakur in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Samjhauta Express verdict came. What came out? Without any evidence, a rich civilization as old as 5000 years, which gave the message of 'the whole world is one'. You called such a civilization terrorist. To give a reply to all such people, this (fielding of Thakur) is a symbol and this symbol will cost Congress dearly," the Prime Minister added.

Thakur joined the BJP on Wednesday and soon after was fielded as its candidate from Bhopal against Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

"In Amethi, they (Congress) have a candidate (Rahul Gandhi) who is on bail, in Rae Bareli, they have a candidate (Sonia Gandhi) who is on bail, but there is no debate on that. But if the candidate from Bhopal is on bail, there is so much of outcry," he said and asked, "How can this go on?"

He went on to add, "I have lived in Gujarat. I have understood the Congress modus operandi. Like a film script, they write a script. They locate something, then bring a villain and a hero and make a film. This is their modus operandi.. It is part of that modus operandi."

Because of the "same modus operandi" of the Congress, "all the encounters were presented like that (as fake)." Justice Loya died a natural death but because of this kind of modus operandi, such a case was built as if he had been murdered. On EVM issue also, they used the same modus operandi," he charged.

Attacking the Congress, he referred to 1984 when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

"Her (Indira's) son (Rajiv Gandhi) said when a big tree falls, the earth shakes. After that thousands of Sikhs were massacred in Delhi. Was it not the terrorism of certain people? Even after that, he (Rajiv Gandhi) was made the Prime Minister. The neutral media never asked any question with regard to that but is asking now," Modi said.

"Those who were eyewitnesses of those killings were later made ministers. One of them was recently made the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, against whom there have been allegations. Were they ever asked? Those who have been convicted are being hugged even in jail," he said, and posed, "Do they (Congress) have any right to raise questions?"

  • sachin
    Perhaps a sobering revelation of how far we’ve strayed from the aspirations and principles of our founding fathers of the constitution (1) She views her fellow citizens as enemies because they are her opponents (2) She wants to take her words back Perhaps THIS IS NOT THE TRUE HINDUISM but rather POLITICAL HINDUISM Sad that a party that claims to represent hinduism is doing this. Sad that she has perhaps already lost the elections even before the first vote is yet to be cast
    21 hours ago reply

  • Kanwal jit Singh Gill

    Congress and BJP leaderships just excuse each other for innocent killings. But the fact is that both are guilty and both have an agreement to protect each other. That is why ruling congress never made efforts to punish the guilty BJP leaders. And similarly BJP ruling Governments have never tried to punish the guilty congress leaders. They just accuse each other but allow all the guilty congress and BJP leaders to walk around freely.
    23 hours ago reply
