Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: Complaint filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav for distributing tickets despite being in jail

In the letter, Kumar also questioned why the RJD chief has been using his Twitter account to spread his political agenda.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: The Janta Dal-United (JDU) Bihar spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar on Friday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for distributing party tickets using his signature even though he is in jail.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, Kumar wrote, "Has Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is a convict in the fodder scam case, took permission from a court before using his signature to distribute tickets? If not then the ECI should declare illegal, the candidature of those who have obtained his signature to fight in the Lok Sabha elections."

WATCH | Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav mocks PM Narendra Modi via dubsmash video

The Bihar JDU spokesperson wrote, "As per jail manual, during a meeting with outsiders, the inmate cannot discuss politics, however, mostly political leaders indicate that the intention of the RJD chief was to discuss politics during the meeting."

In the letter, Kumar also questioned why the RJD chief has been using his Twitter account to spread his political agenda. He wrote, if the RJD leader's Twitter account is being used by someone else outside the jail then how he is making contact with that person.

The Bihar JDU spokesperson, in the letter, appealed to ECI to take appropriate action regarding his complaints in order to maintain the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Fodder scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp