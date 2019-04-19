Lok Sabha elections: Complaint filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav for distributing tickets despite being in jail

By ANI

PATNA: The Janta Dal-United (JDU) Bihar spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar on Friday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for distributing party tickets using his signature even though he is in jail.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, Kumar wrote, "Has Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is a convict in the fodder scam case, took permission from a court before using his signature to distribute tickets? If not then the ECI should declare illegal, the candidature of those who have obtained his signature to fight in the Lok Sabha elections."

The Bihar JDU spokesperson wrote, "As per jail manual, during a meeting with outsiders, the inmate cannot discuss politics, however, mostly political leaders indicate that the intention of the RJD chief was to discuss politics during the meeting."

In the letter, Kumar also questioned why the RJD chief has been using his Twitter account to spread his political agenda. He wrote, if the RJD leader's Twitter account is being used by someone else outside the jail then how he is making contact with that person.

The Bihar JDU spokesperson, in the letter, appealed to ECI to take appropriate action regarding his complaints in order to maintain the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the polls.