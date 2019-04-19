'She can’t be sane', says Amarinder Singh on Sadhvi Pragya’s 'curse' remark on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at BJP’s Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya for insulting a dead police officer, and accused the hardliner of dragging the current nationalism discourse in the country to a new low.

Sadhvi Pragya had said that it was her “curse” that led to Maharashtra IPS officer Hemant Karkare being killed while fighting terrorist in the Mumbai attack.

Reacting to Sadhvi’s comment, Amarinder said, "That woman cannot be sane. No person in their sane mind can think or talk like that, and that too about police the officer who sacrificed his life for the nation.”

Sadhvi Pragya has not just insulted a police officer but has shown disrespect to every man in uniform, said Amarinder, adding that the Sadhvi’s remarks had exposed the true colours of the BJP, which had been claiming the `nationalist’ agenda as its key poll plank and projecting itself as the only protector of our 'nationhood'.

“Every BJP member, especially a candidate, only resonates the thinking and philosophy of the party. So the BJP cannot wriggle out of its responsibility in the matter by simply shrugging its shoulders as an afterthought,” he added.

After demolishing all the vital democratic institutions of the country during the five years of its total misrule, the BJP was now trying to destroy the very fabric of civilization by fielding such shamelessly prejudiced and divisive elements, Amarinder said, "They have reduced this election to a mockery by bringing in criminals and dissensionists. If the BJP does not support the Sadhvi’s viewpoint then why is she still with the party?”

It was shameful that BJP leaders were, on the one hand, seizing credit for the patriotism of our armed forces, and on the other demeaning men in uniform, he said.

"What kind of nationalism is this? Definitely not what our freedom-fighters sacrificed their lives for,” he added, appealing to the people of India to vote out these forces of hatred and divisiveness to save the nation’s Constitutional ethos and character.

“We cannot let these people destroy our country. We cannot let them get away with

their destructive agenda,” he asserted.