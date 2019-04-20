Home Nation

EC bans online streaming of web series on PM Narendra Modi

In its order, the Commission had ordered that any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography  should not be displayed in electronic media.

Published: 20th April 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Modi - Journey Of A Common Man'.

A still from 'Modi - Journey Of A Common Man'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of stalling the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', the Election Commission on Saturday banned the web series on the life of Prime Minister, titled, "Modi - Journey of a common man".

In its order, the Commission had ordered that any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media, including cinematograph, during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

ALSO READ: Election Commission bans release of PM Modi biopic ahead of polls

"In view of the admitted facts and material available on record this web series being an original 'web series' on Narendra Modi, Prime Minister and a political leader and prospective candidate in the current general election of Lok Sabha cannot be exhibited in view of the Commission's aforesaid order", the Commission said.

The poll body added that, "therefore you are hereby directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the web series, titled: Modi: Journey of common man, till further orders in terms of the aforesaid order".

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Commission said that a compliance report be sent immediately on its orders. Earlier, the Commission had stalled the release of biopic, citing violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

However, the producers had appealed to the Supreme Court, which directed the EC to watch the film and come out with its response and the matter will be taken up on April 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Narendra Modi web series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp