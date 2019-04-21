'I was among those who brought down Babri Masjid,' says Pragya Thakur, gets second EC notice

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The 2008 Malegaon blast case accused and BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Pragya Singh Thakur has been issued two notices by the Election Commission in a single day on Saturday.

One of the notices followed soon after Thakur claiming in a TV interview that she was among those who had razed the Babri Masjid in 1992.

“I was among those who climbed on the structure and brought it down. I am proud to be among those who brought the structure down. The structure was a blot on the country, which was removed,” said Thakur when questioned by a TV journalist about when the Ram temple will be built at Ayodhya.

"We will now build a grand Lord Ram temple there," she further added.

“We took suo moto cognizance of her interview to a TV channel and after finding it prima facie against the model code of conduct, issued a notice to her,” CEO-MP VL Kantha Rao told The New Indian Express.

She received another notice from Bhopal district election officer over her controversial remarks on Ashok Chakra awarded ex-Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, the CEO-MP VL Kantha Rao has written a letter to all the recognized political parties and candidates to follow the model code of conduct of the Election Commission of India.

He has said that according to the code of conduct, uncertified allegations, personal accusation and any comment on the basis of caste/category or religion should not be made.

Objectionable language or vocabulary and objectionable remarks against women should not be used.

Rao has said that the Election Commission of India hoped that all the recognized political parties and candidates will follow the highest standards of the model code of conduct during the election campaigning so that the election process could be held in a congenial atmosphere.