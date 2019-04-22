Case of poll code violation against Sadhvi Pragya over Babri Masjid demolition remarks

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Election Commission (EC) has ordered lodging a case for violation of model code of conduct against BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for making controversial statements about 1992 Ayodhya demolition.

The development happened just a few hours after Thakur filed first set of nomination papers as BJP candidate at the district collectorate.

According to Bhopal district election officer (DEO) Sudam Khade, it has been decided to lodge a case of poll code violation against the BJP candidate under Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The Bhopal DEO had issued notice to Thakur on Saturday seeking reply within a day about the statements made by her on Ayodhya demolition. The BJP candidate who is also an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case replied to the notice on Monday, in which she had submitted that she made the statement before she hadn’t filed the nomination as BJP candidate, so it didn’t violate the EC model code of conduct.

“Her reply was unsatisfactory, as her statements prima facie violated the EC’s model code of conduct, after which it has been ordered to lodge a case of poll code violation against her,” said DEO Bhopal Sudam Khade.

On Saturday, in an interview to a TV channel, Thakur had said that she was proud to be among those who pulled down the disputed structure at Ayodhya in 1992. “I was among those who climbed on the structure and brought it down, as the structure was a blot on the country,” Thakur had told the TV channel in an interview aired on Saturday evening.

Taking suo moto cognizance of her utterances on the TV channel, the DEO Bhopal issued notice to her. Undeterred by the notice, Thakur had reiterated on Sunday that she was proud to be among those who had pulled the structure down in Ayodhya and would go there again for construction of a grand Ram temple.

Also, following reply by Thakur to another EC notice over her controversial remarks about Ashok Chakra awarded ex-Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare, the DEO Bhopal prepared a final report in the matter which has been sent to the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-MP) VL Kantha Rao said on Monday.

Thakur files one set of nomination papers in Shubh Muhurt

Earlier, in the day Thakur filed one set of nomination papers as BJP candidate before the DEO Bhopal on Monday. According to sources close to Thakur, she filed one set of nomination to ensure that she files her first set of nomination in Shubh Muhurat (auspicious period). She will file more set of nomination papers on Tuesday.

Thakur who holds a Bachelor and Master Degree in Arts (BA and MA Final) from a Government College in Lahar-Bhind affiliated to Jiwaji University, Gwalior, also holds Bachelor Degree in Physical Education from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

In the affidavit submitted with nomination papers, the 2008 Malegaon blast accused Thakur has declared that she owns movable assets worth over Rs 4.44 lakh. She has declared that she is facing trial under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Explosives Substance Act, besides under Section 302, 307, 324, 326, 427, 153A and 120B of IPC.