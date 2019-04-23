Youth booked for posting derogatory remarks against Sadhvi Pragya

By PTI

YAVATMAL: A youth from Umarkhed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has been booked by police for allegedly posting derogatory remarks in social media against BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

A case was registered against Shubham Mane Patil on a complaint lodged by one Santosh Deokar (28) who hails from Nanded district, a police official said Tuesday.

He said Patil had posted the message on Whatsapp on Monday night and made it viral.

Meanwhile, district superintendent of police M Rajkumar said, "We have registered a case under section 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC and section 67 of IT Act, 2000 against Subham Mane Patil.

Further investigation is underway".

The BJP has fielded Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh of the Congress.