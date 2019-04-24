17 coordinators to help Indians leave Libya, says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

By IANS

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said 17 coordinators have been appointed to help Indians leave Libya and the Indian embassy is helping even those whose visa has expired.

"Tripoli - We have appointed 17 coordinators to help Indians leaving Libya. Indian embassy is helping them with Exit Visa even in cases where their visa has expired. Presently, the airport is operational. Please avail of this opportunity," the Minister tweeted.

Last week, she had called upon relatives of Indians residing in Tripoli to ask them to leave the Libyan capital immediately, saying the situation there was fast deteriorating.

She had said there were over 500 Indians in Tripoli even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that 213 people have been killed and 1,009 others injured in the fighting between the UN-backed Libyan government and the east-based Army in and around Tripoli.

The Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli where the UN-backed government is based.

India earlier evacuated its entire contingent of 15 Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed in Tripoli.