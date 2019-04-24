Home Nation

Cheating case: Court to hear plea to cancel ex-SC staffer's bail on May 23

CMM Manish Khurana adjourned the case till May 23 after he was informed that a copy of the application had not been served to the complainant, Naveen Kumar.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned Delhi Police's plea seeking cancellation of bail to a former Supreme Court staffer who has accused Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment.

The former staffer was arrested last month based on an FIR filed by a Naveen Kumar on March 3, accusing her of bribery and cheating. She has been out on bail since March 12. The investigation in the case was being probed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Manish Khurana adjourned the case till May 23 after he was informed that a copy of the application had not been served to the complainant, Naveen Kumar.

Meanwhile, the former Supreme Court staffer's advocate V.K. Ohri, who had moved an application seeking release of her mobile phone and computer CPU from Delhi Police, withdrew it saying that he will move it later at an appropriate stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp