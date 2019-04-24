Home Nation

Twinkle Khanna's repartee to Narendra Modi's 'gussa' poke

Twinkle Khanna tweeted she was rather pleased as it showed that the Prime Minister was not oblivious to her existence.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday reacting to social media comments on her actor-husband interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom she has often criticised, said she was rather pleased with the turn of events.

Modi speaking to Akshay Kumar on Tuesday in a "candid and completely non political" conversation took credit for maintaining peace in the Kumar-Khanna household.

Twinkle next day tweeted she was rather pleased as it showed that the Prime Minister was not oblivious to her existence.

In the interview Modi did not miss the fact that Twinkle has been caustic towards him and said that he keeps a close tab on the social media and follows the couple's tweet.

"I come to know a lot of things from the social media. I even follow you and your wife and that's how I know she gets really angry with me, which is good. Since all her anger is focussed at me, your family life must be quite peaceful," Modi remarked.

Reacting to it, Twinkle on Wednesday tweeted: "I have a rather positive way of looking at this. Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist, but he actually reads my work."

An avid social media user, Twinkle, in 2017, had criticised the Modi government for imposing hefty taxes on sanitary pads.

She juggles many roles as a mother, newspaper columnist, film producer, former film actress and interior designer. Her first book "Mrs Funnybones" sold over one hundred thousand copies, making her India's highest-selling female writer of 2015.

