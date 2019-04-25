Home Nation

Hurt by Sadhvi Pragya’s remarks on mentor, retired Maharashtra police officer to contest LS polls from Bhopal

The main contest in Bhopal seat (a BJP bastion since 1989) is between Congress candidate and ex-Cm Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

Published: 25th April 2019 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

2008 Malegaon blast case key accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Hurt by 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s controversial remarks on ex-Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare, a retired officer of Maharashtra Police has plunged into the Lok Sabha poll battle from Bhopal seat of Madhya Pradesh.

The 60-year-old Riyazuddin Deshmukh, for whom the Ashok Chakra awarded ex-Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare was a guru (mentor) has filed nomination papers as independent candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat on April 23.

“I worked under Hemant Karkare Sir as a sub-inspector in 1988, while he was the SP of Akola. Since then I stayed in touch with him life-long and learnt from him different aspects of policing. The BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks, particularly dubbing my mentor and senior as a deshdrohi (traitor) has hurt me to the hilt and compelled me to fight her out in the poll battle from Bhopal,” said Deshmukh.

Declining that he was contesting from Bhopal to give Thakur a symbolic fight, Deshmukh, who retired as ACP-Amrawati in 2016 said “I’m fighting the poll battle to win and not to divide votes. I sincerely believe that people of Bhopal will help me in the fight against disrespect for a senior police officer, who sacrificed life for the nation while taking on terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack,” said Deshmukh.

ALSO READ | Sadhvi Pragya's safety cover fortified, may get Z-security

“I’ll be in Bhopal from April 29-30 and hope people of Bhopal will join me in the poll battle,” he maintained.

The main contest in Bhopal seat (a BJP bastion since 1989) is between Congress candidate and ex-Cm Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

BJP’s lone Muslim candidate in 2018 assembly polls not to campaign for Thakur

Meanwhile, a young woman BJP leader Fatima Rasool Siddiqui ‘Gudiya,’ who unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly polls from Bhopal North seat as BJP candidate has refused to campaign for Thakur in the Lok Sabha polls in Bhopal.

Fatima, whose Congress leader father Rasool Ahmad Siddiqui had represented the Bhopal North assembly seat in 1980 and 1985, said on Thursday that she won’t campaign for Thakur, as she felt that the party has made a wrong choice in fielding a person who is making provocative statements aimed at dividing the people on communal lines.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

She maintained that there were far better candidates who could have been fielded by BJP from Bhopal, including city mayor Alok Sharma, sitting MP Alok Sanjar and sitting MLA Vishwas Sarang.

Fatima had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress just before the November 2018 assembly polls.

Pragya Thakur calls Digvijaya Singh a terrorist

Meanwhile, addressing a public gathering in Sehore assembly segment of Bhopal LS seat (which falls in adjoining Sehore district), Thakur termed her opponent and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh as a terrorist.

“He (Digvijaya) got factories closed during his rule, which ruined your lives. Uma Didi (Uma Bharti) had defeated him 16 years back, after which he couldn’t gather the courage to return to active politics in the state. Now another sanyasin has come to put an end to his political career,” said Thakur. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragya Thakur Sadhvi Pragya Hemant Karkare Lok Sabha Polls Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp