No Priyanka vs Modi showdown as Congress fields Ajay Rai from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

Putting an end to speculation, the Congress has avoided a Priyanka Gandhi vs Narendra Modi battle in Varanasi by announcing the candidature of Ajay Rai to take on the Prime Minister.

Priyanka, who was appointed as national general secretary of the Congress a few months ago, had fuelled the speculation at a meeting with party workers at Rae Bareli in March. Asked if she would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, she replied, "Why not Varanasi?"

On Thursday, even as Narendra Modi has planned a roadshow in Varanasi, the Congress shut down all the rumours by deciding to go with five-time MLA Rai as their candidate.

Rai had previously contested against Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi and had finished third behind AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has fielded Shalini Yadav of the SP who had unsuccessfully contested for the post of mayor in Varanasi on a Congress ticket in 2017.