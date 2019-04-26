Home Nation

It was Priyanka's own decision not to contest from Varanasi: Sam Pitroda

Speculation over Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut from Modi's constituency ended Thursday when the Congress fielded Ajay Rai from there.

Published: 26th April 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Friday said it was Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's own decision not to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

"The party president had left the final decision on her", Pitroda said when reporters asked him about Rahul Gandhi not fielding his sister from the high-profile constituency. She decided that she has several responsibilities.

She decided that rather than concentrating on one seat, she should focus on the job she has at hand, Pitroda, who heads the Indian Overseas Congress, said.

"So that decision was finally hers and she decided it," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh for her party.

TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Narendra Modi Ajay Rai Sam Pitroda Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

