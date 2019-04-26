Home Nation

Mizoram boy who rushed chicken to hospital receives PETA India's 'Compassionate Kid' award

The picture, which has been celebrated as a model of humanity and kindness, received praises from social media users.

Published: 26th April 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Derek, Chicken Boy

The photo of Derek C Lalchhanhima and the chicken that went viral on social media

By Online Desk

Young Derek C Lalchhanhima, who became an internet sensation for rushing his neighbour's chicken to the hospital after accidentally running over it with his bicycle has been awarded for his compassionate act by PETA India. 

Unaware that it was too late to help the bird, the boy went to the hospital alone with the chicken in one hand and a ten rupee note in the other. 

PETA India acknowledged his action with the ‘Compassionate Kid’ award for being an inspiration to other children.

“Developing empathy for animals is a key step towards developing empathy for – and rejecting violence against – all beings, including humans. It’s important, therefore, that students learn at an early age that the animals with whom we share this planet are, in many ways, not so different from us,” PETA India said in a statement.

The photo appeared on the social media platform when a user called Sanga Says shared the boy's picture explaining his story.  "As per Reports: This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken. He took the chicken, ran to a nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I'm laughing and crying all at the same time)." he wrote.

Soon messages of love and affection started pouring in for the boy as more and more people shared the photo. Later, Sanga told media that the boy's father is a friend of his. He said that the boy came home with the chicken after hitting it, asking his parents to take it to the hospital.

The parents were reluctant to tell the child the chicken was dead and asked him to go to the hospital by himself if he wanted. To their great surprise, the emotional boy did so without any hesitation after grabbing all the money he could - a ten rupee note.

The surprised hospital staff asked the sobbing Derek to return home. But he once again decided to set out to help the bird, this time with Rs 100 when his parents finally explained to him that there is nothing he can do. 

Social media users are celebrating the boy's kind gesture and raining accolades on him. Here are some of the responses.

Meanwhile, Sanga later posted another photo of the boy holding a certificate and announced that Derek was honoured at his school for his kind act.

"No man knows the value of innocence and integrity but he who has lost them."

