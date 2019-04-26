Naval officer dies while fighting fire on board INS Vikramaditya, probe ordered

By Express News Service

KARWAR (KARNATAKA): A lieutenant commander lost his life while attempting to snuff out an accidental fire that broke out on India's only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya near the INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar on Friday.

According to the Indian Navy, the carrier was entering the harbour at Karwar base, when an accidental fire broke out on the ship. Though the crew was able to bring the fire under control immediately, lieutenant commander DS Chauhan lost consciousness inhaling the fumes during the firefight.

He was rushed to the INHS Patanjali hospital near the base, but breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

“The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew in a swift action preventing any serious damage affecting the ship’s combat capability,” said a release. However, a Board of Inquiry to investigate into the circumstances of the incident has been ordered.

There has been a fire incident

onboard INS #Vikramaditya this morning when the ship was entering harbour in Karwar. It was brought under contr swiftly. But Lt Cdr DS Chauhan lost his life in the firefighting efforts. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/h8NmhGgksH — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) April 26, 2019

According to sources, the accidental fire broke out at the boiler compartment on the ship. During the firefight, seven other crew members reportedly suffered injuries and they have been shifted to INHS Patanjali hospital for treatment. The naval base officials refused to give further information about damage and of injured crew members.

The aircraft carrier was scheduled to take part in the Indo-French naval exercise ‘Varuna’ from May 1 to 6 off Karwar and Goa coast.

There is no confirmation on whether the carrier will now take part in the joint exercise or not.