Home States Karnataka

Fire accidents on warships a big worry, say experts

Repeated fire accidents in Indian warships have become a major concern, say maritime experts.

Published: 27th April 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Repeated fire accidents in Indian warships have become a major concern, say maritime experts. After a series of fire accidents in the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, fire fighting has become an important task for the crew.

The INS Vikramaditya has witnessed two accidents and three deaths in the last three years. In June 2016, a navy sailor and a civilian had died after inhaling toxic gases while carrying out maintenance works on the aircraft carrier at Karwar.

ALSO READ | Naval officer dies while fighting fire on board INS Vikramaditya, nine injured

The armament and the fuel stored in the warship are a major concern whenever there are fire accidents. After Mumbai incidents, a special task has been given to all the naval officers to be on their toes when it comes any kind of fire accidents.

A former navy commodore who has commanded three frontline warships said there is no space for accidents in a professional navy.

“However, accidents are a reality even in the most advanced fighting navies. Perhaps the dreaded fear on a warship is either fire or flooding because fuel, ammunition, torpedoes and missiles are all stored in close confines, making fire fighting a supreme challenge,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS Vikramditya Indian navy Fire Accidents on Warships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp