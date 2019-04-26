Home Nation

Rahul's 'all Modis are thieves' remark has tarnished my image, says Sushil Kumar Modi

The Bihar Deputy CM, who is pursuing a defamation suit against the Congress president, appeared before a court and contended that millions who share the surname are facing ridicule.

Published: 26th April 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Appearing before a court here on Friday in pursuance of his defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said his image has been tarnished by the Congress chief's "why all thieves have Modi in their name" remark.

The senior BJP leader requested the court to take cognisance of the comment under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC which relate to defamation, and issue summons to the Congress president and put him on trial.

He contended before the court that not only he but millions of others who shared the same surname were facing ridicule on account of the "rash" remark of the Congress president, Modi said.

ALSO READ: 'Congress has abused entire backward society': PM on Rahul's 'all Modis thieves' remark

"I appeared before the chief judicial magistrate as directed by the court in pursuance of my defamation suit filed last week.

I submitted that Rahul Gandhi, at a rally held in Kollar district of Karnataka, had remarked that all thieves had the surname Modi.

"The excerpt was telecast on news channels and reports were also published in newspapers. This made me feel humiliated," Modi said.

The Congress president has, at a number of his rallies, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over corruption and asked how all "thieves" have 'Modi' as the common surname, referring to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

Court sources said Chief Judicial Magistrate Kumar Gunjan has posted the matter for further hearing next month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi Rahul Gandhi defamation case All Modis are thieves

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
DHAKA: Uncapped pace bowler Abu Jayed got the nod as Bangladesh named an otherwise experienced 15-man squad for the cricket World Cup on Tuesday. (Photos | Agencies)
IN PICS: Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 squad announced
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp