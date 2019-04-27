Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea files bail plea in Bombay HC

Mukerjea's High Court plea mentioned that the CBI does not have evidence against him and cites medical conditions for seeking bail.

Published: 27th April 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former director of INX Media Group Peter Mukerjea. | PTI File Photo

By ANI

MUMBAI: Peter Mukerjea, an accused in Sheena Bora murder case, on Saturday filed a bail plea in Bombay High Court.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court had earlier rejected his bail plea.

Mukerjea's High Court plea mentioned that the CBI does not have evidence against him and cites medical conditions for seeking bail.

On April 4, a Special CBI court rejected the bail plea filed by Peter Mukerjea.

ALSO READ: Sheena Bora murder case accused Peter Mukerjea undergoes angiography in Mumbai hospital

"We were seeking bail on the medical grounds. We argued in the court that after the bypass surgery, sending him back to the jail would be dangerous as he would be prone to infections," Advocate Shivkant Shivade had told ANI over the phone.

Special CBI Judge JC Jagdale did not accept the arguments and turned down the plea.

On March 17, Mukerjea was admitted to the JJ Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Peter, who is currently lodged in Authur Road jail, is accused of murdering his daughter Sheena Bora over a financial dispute in 2012. The crime came to the fore three years later, in 2015, for which Peter was charged for conspiracy.

Peter's wife Indrani is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail. The trial, in this case, is underway at the special CBI court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peter Mukerjea Sheena Bora murder case CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp