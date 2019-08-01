Home Nation

Ayodhya land dispute: Supreme Court to consider mediation panel's report on Friday

It is understood that the Kalifulla panel has submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover about the progress made in the in-camera mediation proceedings.

Published: 01st August 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court for an out-of-court settlement to the Ayodhya land title dispute on Thursday submitted its report in a sealed cover to the apex court.

The top court had on March 8 appointed the three-member panel to talk to all stakeholders and try to reach a consensus to resolve the decades-old Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The panel was allowed time till July 31 to continue talks to develop a consensus between Hindu and Muslim parties on the temple dispute. Based on the report, the top court will decide its further proceedings on Friday.

In the last hearing, the court said it had received a report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, and took on record the contents.

The other two members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

ALSO READ | Babri Masjid Action Committee not to accept any solution to Ayodhya issue except SC verdict

The three-member panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, was initially told to work within an August 15 deadline.

However, the court asked the mediation panel to submit an earlier status report after the successor of one of the original litigants, told the top court that the panel was not getting anywhere with mediation.

The court is hearing petitions challenging a 2010 Allahabad High Court order that trifurcated the 2.77-acre-site between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.

The judges had earlier indicated that if the mediation talks didn’t yield any result, it would resume hearings on the appeals filed before the constitution bench that could also be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Ayodhya case Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya mediation panel Babri Masjid
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp