BSP MLA from Rajasthan says ticket gets auctioned to the highest bidder in his party

JAIPUR: A new political controversy has erupted in Rajasthan over BSP MLA's statement that tickets are distributed in his party in lieu of money.

BSP MLA from Udaipurwati Rajendra Singh Guda made the statement in a conference organised by Rajasthan chapter of CommonWealth Parliamentary Union and public policy, CSDS at Rajasthan assembly on Thursday.

"The party ticket gets auctioned to the highest bidder," he said.

Reacting to his comments, BJP deputy leader in the state assembly Rajendra Rathore said that only his party supremo Mayawati can answer it clearly. The BSP leadership is yet to respond to the MLA's comments.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had inaugurated the programme organised to enlighten the MLAs regarding parliamentary affairs. In Rajasthan, BSP is supporting the ruling Congress from outside with 6 MLAs