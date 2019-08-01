Home Nation

BSP MLA from Rajasthan says ticket gets auctioned to the highest bidder in his party

The BSP leadership is yet to respond to the MLA Rajendra Singh Guda's comments.

Published: 01st August 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A new political controversy has erupted in Rajasthan over BSP MLA's statement that tickets are distributed in his party in lieu of money.

BSP MLA from Udaipurwati  Rajendra Singh Guda made the statement in a conference organised by Rajasthan chapter of CommonWealth Parliamentary Union and public policy, CSDS at Rajasthan assembly on Thursday.

"The party ticket gets auctioned to the highest bidder," he said.

READ | BSP refutes Rajasthan MLA's charge of 'selling party tickets'

Reacting to his comments, BJP deputy leader in the state assembly Rajendra Rathore said that only his party supremo  Mayawati can answer it clearly. The BSP leadership is yet to respond to the MLA's comments.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had inaugurated the programme organised to enlighten the MLAs regarding parliamentary affairs. In Rajasthan, BSP is supporting the ruling Congress from outside with 6 MLAs

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP  Rajendra Singh Guda Udaipurwati   Rajasthan MLA Rajasthan politics BSP MLA
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp