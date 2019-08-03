BSP refutes Rajasthan MLA's charge of 'selling party tickets'

By IANS

JAIPUR: The BSP on Friday strongly refuted the charge levelled by Rajasthan party MLA Rajendra Guda claiming that the party offers election ticket to candidates depending on the money given to the party.

Devilal Mahlana, in-charge, state BSP office on Friday said, "Guda's statement in the Assembly shows his desperation to join some other party. He has been acting on the directions of other parties to malign the BSP image. He had let down the party earlier too."

READ | BSP MLA from Rajasthan says ticket gets auctioned to the highest bidder in his party

Guda won assembly elections in 2008 with the BSP ticket and later joined Congress and was made the minister. He contested 2013 elections, but lost. In 2018, when he did not get ticket, he rejoined the BSP.

Mahlana said, "The BSP is known as a party that represents the poor and farmers and has been struggling to ensure they get their due rights in society. Our party never accepts donations by the rich and is run by marginal donations offered by its big and small workers and supporters."