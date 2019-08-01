Home Nation

IMA fraud case: Congress' Zameer Ahmed Khan appears before SIT, Roshan Baig skips probe

On July 16, Baig was detained by the SIT from the Bengaluru airport for questioning in connection with the case. He was later released and asked to appear before the agency on July 19.

Published: 01st August 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Zameer Khan. (Photo|

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday appeared before the SIT in connection with the IMA Ponzi scheme case, while disqualified MLA Roshan Baig did not appear before the probe agency citing ill health.

"Zameer Ahmed Khan appeared before SIT officers for questioning, today. Roshan Baig did not appear citing health reasons, he has sought time to appear before the SIT," DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda, head of SIT in IMA Ponzi scheme case, said.

On July 16, Baig was detained by the SIT from the Bengaluru airport for questioning in connection with the case. He was later released and asked to appear before the agency on July 19.

The I Monetary Advisory (IMA) is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors, mainly Muslims, after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

An 11-member SIT headed by Gowda was formed by the Karnataka government to probe the alleged fraud by the firm.

Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA Jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case, is under investigation for duping 40,000 investors in the state. He had claimed that he paid Rs 400 crore to Baig which he was not returning.

Khan had disappeared in June after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was 'harassment' by some politicians and goons. However, he was arrested upon his arrival in India from Dubai on July 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zameer Khan Roshan Baig IMA fraud case IMA Ponzi scheme
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp