Security heightened, borders sealed in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur ahead of Samajwadi Party protest

Over 800 police personnel have been deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation.

Published: 01st August 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Abdullah Azam Khan

Abdullah Azam Khan (Photo | @AbdullahAzamMLA/Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A day after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asked all party workers to reach Rampur to protest against police action on party MLA Abdullah Azam, authorities have heightened security across the district and sealed its borders, officials said.

Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said over 800 police personnel have been deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation. "We have made adequate arrangements to ensure peace in the city. Borders of the district have been sealed. As prohibitory orders are already in place due to Kanwar Yatra and Eid-ul-Azha, assembly of five or more people will not be allowed," Rampur District Magistrate AK Singh told reporters.

SP leader Azam Khan's MLA son was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing officials during a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. Police said 2,500 rare, stolen books were recovered from the university, founded by Azam Khan, in the raid which began on Tuesday. Later, he was released on personal bond, they said.

Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged a complaint alleging that over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University. Madrasa Aliya is about 250 years old.

After news of Abdullah Azam's detention reached the state capital, SP leaders led by their state president Naresh Uttam gathered at the party office here and marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel, hoping to get her to intervene in the matter.

The SP chief had directed party workers in Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Amroha, Moradabad and Bijore to reach Rampur on Thursday morning to protest against police action on Abdullah Azam and "fake" cases registered against his father Azam Khan.

