Home Nation

Raids continue in Azam Khan's university in UP's Rampur; 2,500 rare books recovered

Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said over 2,500 rare stolen books were recovered from the university's library till now.

Published: 31st July 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: SP leader Azam Khan's MLA son was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing officials during a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, triggering a protest by party workers.

SP MLA from Suar Abdullah Azam has been detained for obstructing the raids and creating hurdles in the government work, Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said.

His father Mohammad Azam Khan is the founder and chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Sharma said over 2,500 rare stolen books were recovered from the university's library till now.

"The raids which started yesterday (Tuesday) are continuing. Rare books have been recovered there," Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI.

Presently 50 boxes of 2,500 rare books with stamps have been recovered, a senior official said, adding the probe in the matter is on.

The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he said.

ALSO READ | Azam Khan's son booked for forging documents for passport

Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University.

Madrasa Aliya is about 250 years old.

After news of Abdullah's detention reached the state capital, SP leaders led by their state president Naresh Uttam gathered at the party office here and marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel, hoping to get her to intervene in the matter.

They staged a dharna outside the governor's official residence as they had not taken prior appointment.

Raising slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government, the SP leaders alleged their party men were being deliberately harassed and framed in fake cases.

SP MLCs Anand Bhadauria, Raj Yadav were part of the dharna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Abdullaha Azam Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Madarsa Aliya
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp