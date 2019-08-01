Home Nation

Zomato delivers food for thought to Jabalpur consumer

Food delivery platform Zomato earned accolades after it refused to entertain a Jabalpur resident, who wanted to replace a “non-Hindu” delivery executive assigned to  him.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL : Food delivery platform Zomato earned accolades after it refused to entertain a Jabalpur resident, who wanted to replace a “non-Hindu” delivery executive assigned to  him.The customer, Amit Shukla, had tweeted on Tuesday that he was allocated a “non-Hindu rider” to deliver his food.  “Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN. They allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food.

They said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation, I said you can’t force me to take a delivery. I don’t want refund, just cancel,” Shukla tweeted, referring to  food delivery executive Faiyaz. Amit put up a follow-up tweet saying he will remove the app and discuss the issue with his lawyers. In the process, he incurred a loss of `237 on his order.

But, Zomato won massive accolades on the social media for its blunt response to Shukla. “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion,” the company tweeted.Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal maintained the company’s stand on the subject, “We are proud of the idea of India and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

When the matter became a hot topic on social media, Amit maintained his stand saying that there was nothing religious in his tweet and he wanted a different rider, who is not a non-Hindu, because of the holy month of Saavan. Amit found support from a section of social media users, who were critical of Zomato for hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus and serving halal food. Zomato India, however, said the halal tag on its platform is a result of restaurants seeking distinction and aggregators like them play no role in this categorisation.  

Bizarre response
Later, Amit claimed he did not care about a ‘certain lobby’ which waits to raise such issues for creating a false narrative of religious intolerance

TAGS
Zomato Jabalpur food and religion Amit Shukla non-Hindu rider
