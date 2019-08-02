After SC verdict, UP government delivers Rs 25 lakh cheque to Unnao rape survivor's family

By PTI

UNNAO/LUCKNOW: Acting in compliance with a Supreme Court order, the UP government Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the Unnao rape survivor's family.

"A cheque of Rs 25 lakh was handed over to the family members of the Unnao rape survivor by district magistrate of Lucknow Kaushal Raj Sharma and SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement in Lucknow.

The rape survivor is currently battling for life at King Georges Medical University's Trauma Centre in the state capital.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The apex court also directed the state government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation.

On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

The police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.