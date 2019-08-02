Home Nation

CBI hopes SC rap will bring UP Police on track in Unnao probe

Sources in the agency said that the Supreme Court rap and its direction to the agency to complete the accident case probe within a fortnight may help change the Uttar Pradesh cops’ attitude.

CBI officer Meena Sampat leavs after the Unnao rape case hearing at Supreme Court in New Delhi. | (Arun Kumar P | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAE BARELI: Even as the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the shifting of all five cases related to the Unnao rape to Delhi, the CBI hinted that the Uttar Pradesh Police was not cooperating in the probe.

The CBI had expressed unhappiness earlier too with the forensic team investigating the accident of the Unnao rape survivor.

“The CBI team sternly asked the forensic unit why an investigation was not conducted on the truck for three days,” a police officer who briefed the CBI about the case, said.

According to sources, the CBI had earlier also told the victim that her version was right about her father’s custodial death and his false implication in the case.

However, the team investigating the case had expressed concerns over not being able to access certain documents.

The suspension of three constables, two of them women, who were deputed for the safety of the survivor’s family, is also an indication of the police’s lax attitude in the cases related to the Unnao rape survivor, CBI
officers said.

