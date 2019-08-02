Another Samajwadi Party MP quits Rajya Sabha to join BJP

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Friday suffered yet another jolt when its MP Surendra Nagar, resigned from the Rajya Sabha. He is expected to join the BJP in a day or two.

This development comes barely a fortnight after the Samaajwdai Party had lost an MP to BJP - Neeraj Shekhar, son of late Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, had quit Rajya Sabha to join the BJP.



According to sources, Nagar, who is a prominent Gujjar leader from western UP, gave his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and it has been accepted.

Nagar met senior BJP leaders in Parliament after his resignation which clearly indicates that he will join the saffron party and may be re-elected to the Upper House on its ticket.

Apart from Neeraj Shekhar and Surendra Nagar, Congress MP Sanjay Sinh has also resigned from the Rajya Sabha to join the BJP. All three are likely to be returned to the Rajya Sabha from UP.