Deployment of forces suggest something big being planned in Kashmir: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti

BARAMULLA: Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the deployment of forces by the centre in Kashmir and the statements given by its leadership in the recent days suggested "something big" is being planned.

"If you listen to the statements given by prominent BJP leaders and the deployment of central forces in the valley and how they are sidelining the state police, it can instil doubt in the heart of any resident of Kashmir. All of it hints towards something big is being planned," she told reporters here.

"It is a matter of life and death and identity for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir," she added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had last month ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

Out of the 100 companies, 50 were from the CRPF, 30 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and 10 each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The security establishment had in July confirmed inputs that Pakistan army-backed terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major attack on Indian soil, which is why 100 companies of paramilitary groups have been deployed in the Kashmir valley.

Mufti said PDP and National Conference (NC) should come together at this point despite their difference and put up a united front, "It is the duty of NC, PDP and other mainstream parties in the state to come together and protect what the Indian Constitution has given us."

She added that she was a little disappointed with NC leader Farooq Abdullah not discussing the crisis on the state in his meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I do not think Farooq Abdullah Sahab went there to hold talks with Prime Minister over ED questioning him on the cricket scam. I am a little disappointed that Farooq Sahab said he had talked about holding elections. I think to talk about Article 35A and 370 was more important at this point," Mufti said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ED questioned Abdullah in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.