Home Nation

Additional forces rushed to Kashmir amid major terror attack threat, NSA monitoring situation

The NSA has gone to Kashmir valley for a meeting with the top officials of the counter-terrorism grid.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Over 10,000 men were deployed prior to Doval's visit. (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in the Kashmir valley prompting the government to rush additional troops to strengthen the counter-terrorism grid in the area.

"After receiving inputs about the terrorist attack threat, NSA Ajit Doval held a meeting of counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the Kashmir valley. After this assessment by the NSA, the government felt the need for deploying additional troops there," top government sources said here.

The security establishment has confirmed inputs that Pakistan army-backed terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major attack on Indian soil which is why 100 companies of paramilitary groups have been deployed in the Kashmir valley. The NSA has gone to Kashmir valley for a meeting with the top officials of the counter-terrorism grid.

Inputs have been received by the security and spy agencies that after the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the state, terrorist groups have been asked to carry out an attack on forces.

READ| Tinkering with Article 35A will be like setting powder keg on fire: Mehbooba Mufti

The peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra which saw a record number of pilgrims taking part has also irked the terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan and Pakistan Army's spy agency ISI.

After a considerable gap this year, Pakistani terrorist groups tried to infiltrate into the Indian territory yesterday in the Machhil sector but the attempt was foiled by the alert troops of the Indian Army.

In view of the threat perception, the security forces including the Army and CRPF units are maintaining the highest levels of vigil to foil any misadventure in their area of responsibility.

NSA Ajit Doval is constantly in touch with the security agencies to monitor the situation and is keeping a close eye on developments in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attack CRPF Ajit Doval Jaish India Pakistan standoff
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp