ED registers case against Azam Khan to probe cases of land grab in Uttar Pradesh

The latest three FIRs were filed on the complaints made by farmers, who accused Khan of threatening them and trying to grab their land through illegal means.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now registered a case against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with alleged land-grab cases in Uttar Pradesh.

According to ED sources, the agency took cognisance of 26 FIRs against Khan to file its Enforcement Case Information Report, which is ED’s equivalent of a police FIR.

“Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Khan and others. There are allegations that he grabbed land by threatening extortion with help of his aide,” an ED official said.

The latest three FIRs were filed on the complaints made by farmers, who accused Khan of threatening them and trying to grab their land through illegal means.

ALSO READ | Raids continue in Azam Khan's university in UP's Rampur; 2,500 rare books recovered

Last week, the ED had sought details of all land-grabbing cases in which the Rampur MP has been named.
Probe agencies have also tightened the noose around Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam.

The UP police has alleged that he tried to obstruct an investigation into charges of stealing books from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Azam’s son has also been booked for allegedly submitting false documents to get his passport made.

ALSO READ | HC seeks detail of case that led to police raid on Azam Khan's Jauhar University

The security across Rampur district was tightened and administration had also sealed its borders.

Abdullah was detained on Wednesday, released later in the day, and arrested on Thursday —  this time for violating Section 144 imposed in Rampur.

The Samajwadi Party, on Thursday, took to the streets of Rampur to protest against the ‘victimisation’ of its leader.

