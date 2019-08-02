Home Nation

Four lynching cases registered in three states over suspicion of theft

A 17-year-old boy was lynched in Hooghly district of West Bengal, on Wednesday night, by a group of contracts labourers who suspected him a mobile phone lifter.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Dipak Mahato, a resident of Kalyani, was tied to a tree and beaten up with sticks and iron rods for over two hours.

Six persons have been lynched in the past month in West Bengal.

In Jharkhand, a man was beaten to death by villagers when he along with three others was allegedly trying to escape after stealing goods and valuables from a house at Chihudia in Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

Bhola Hazra and three of his “accomplices” were caught by locals and thrashed to death on Wednesday night, said Superintendent Police Y S Ramesh.

There appears to be no let-up in the growing incidents of mob-lynchings in Bihar even after dozen such incidents were reported from across the state in the past few months.

On Thursday, two persons one at Patna’s Vikram and second in Bettiah, were attempted to be lynched by unruly mobs of people suspecting them to be child-lifters.

