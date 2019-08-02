Home Nation

UP police probe video of cop being bribed by aide of Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao two years ago and killing two members of her family, was expelled by the BJP on Thursday.

Published: 02nd August 2019

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday ordered a probe after a policeman posted at the Sitapur jail, where rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar is lodged, was seen in a video allegedly being bribed by a person considered close to the legislator.

"I have not seen the video but it has come to our knowledge. We will get the matter probed and strict action will be taken. If policemen are found guilty they will be dismissed," Director General (DG), Prisons, Anand Kumar, said here.

In the video, a policeman is seen allegedly being bribed by a man in kurta and pyjama outside the Sitapur jail.

The man in the video, Rinku Shukla, a panchayat member of Unnao, told reporters that he was not bribing the policeman to meet the Bangermau MLA.

"It's my habit. I might have given money to him (policeman) for having tea as he was standing there. My intention was not to bribe him. I have met Sengar inside the jail 10-15 days ago," he said.

When asked why he met Sengar, Shukla said, "I met him because he is our (constituency's) MLA. I am not in the BJP".

In another part of the video, a motorcycle-borne man is heard asking someone to arrange a meeting with the MLA and he was told "there is a pressure".

