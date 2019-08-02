Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor's treatment to continue in Lucknow; SC moves her jailed uncle to Tihar

SC also ordered the immediate shifting of survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh from Rae Bareli jail to Tihar jail, while instructing the media houses not to disclose her name either directly or indirectly.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered immediate shifting of Unnao rape survivor’s uncle from Rae Bareli jail to Tihar jail and defers the decision of shifting the victim and lawyer to Delhi till Monday.

Relatives of Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer also informed the apex court that their treatment could continue at Lucknow's King George Medical College as of now.

In Thursday’s hearing, the court had offered for their airlifting to Delhi AIIMS.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, “Our immediate concern is the health of the survivor.”

Family’s lawyer sought the liberty to mention before the court as and when they want her to be airlifted.

The court said it will decide on shifting the survivor to Delhi on Monday.

CJI also nominated Justice Deepak Gupta to hear all the cases pertaining to Unnao rape incident.

The court was told by CRPF that it has already taken over the security of survivor as well as her family members and of the lawyer as well.

Uttar Pradesh government too had informed the bench that it had already deposited Rs 25 lakh as compensation ordered by the court on Friday in survivor’s mother account.

The bench also barred print and electronic media not to disclose the name of Unnao rape survivor either directly or indirectly while reporting on the incident.

On Thursday, the court directed the transfer of all five cases connected to the survivor from Uttar Pradesh to a Delhi court.

While setting a deadline of 45 days for the Delhi court to complete the trial of the main case with day-to-day hearing, the Supreme Court also directed the UP government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as interim compensation.

The main case is about the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017, allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, now suspended by the party.

Besides, the court directed the CBI to wrap up its probe into the car crash within seven days, though it can seek a week more if the circumstances are indeed exceptional. The accident killed the victim’s two aunts and left her lawyer critically injured.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, “The victim is presently in ICU and on a ventilator in King George’s Medical University, Lucknow. She has been certified by the doctors as fit for being airlifted for more advanced medical treatment, though according to the doctors, it is not required as the hospital is fully equipped to treat the patient. We request the victim’s counsel to ascertain the views of the family and inform the court.”

The bench said it was passing an exparte order without the representation of the accused persons to ensure expeditious investigation and trial in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the cases.

The court directed that the survivor, her mother and other members of her family be provided CRPF security cover and an officer of the level of commandant will file a compliance report.

The CBI has so far booked 10 people for murder, including Sengar, for their suspected role in the car crash.

