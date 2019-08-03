Home Nation

J&K terror threat: Air Force carries over 320 tourists out of Srinagar 

There were 11,301 tourists when the advisory was issued and only 1,652 of them remained on Saturday.

Published: 03rd August 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 11:20 PM

Indian Air Force's transport Aircraft An32 used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Indian Air Force (IAF) flew 326 tourists out of Srinagar on Saturday after the state administration's advisory to pilgrims and visitors to cut short their stay and leave Kashmir Valley at the earliest, officials said.

IAF carried out two sorties from Srinagar during the day, they said.

Police asked all hotels in Srinagar not to check in any fresh guests and ensure that the hotels are empty by Sunday morning.

Tourists having an air ticket of a later date have been asked to approach the airport Sunday morning for rescheduling their departure.

Tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Saturday following the state government's advisory, even as Governor S P Malik said there is no need to panic.

Amid rumours of plans to repeal Articles 370 and 35A, which allow Jammu a special status and privileges, the governor said in a statement that the state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," said the advisory by Principal Secretary (Home).

 

