Come with a white flag and take back bodies of your soldiers, Indian Army tells Pakistan

On Saturday, the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the LoC in Keran sector of J-K, killing at least five to seven intruders.

Published: 04th August 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Army

Image of army jawans in Kashmir valley used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Indian Army has made an offer to the Pakistan Army-come with a white flag and take back the dead bodies of the Border Action Team (BAT) regulars.

Pakistan is yet to respond.

The personnel were killed when Indian Army foiled an attack from their Pakistani counterpart in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said Sunday.

The sources said here that the Pakistan Army has been asked to approach their Indian counterpart by raising white flags and take possession of bodies which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.

"We have offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies (of 5-7 Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists). Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites, they are yet to respond," Army sources said.

On Saturday, the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least five to seven intruders, according to a defence spokesman.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector (in Kupwara district) and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of five to seven Pak regulars/terrorists," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said Pakistan has made a number of attempts in the last 36 hours to disturb peace in the Valley and to target Amarnath Yatra.

Sources said the BAT attempt was made on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

At least four bodies, possibly of Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos or terrorists, were seen in close proximity of an Indian post in the sector, the sources had said.

ALSO READ | Three Jaish terrorists neutralised in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

The defence spokesperson said four hardcore Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were neutralised in two operations in which a cache of a sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pakistan markings were recovered.

"This clearly indicates the complicity of Pakistan in terror activities. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and hinterland," he said.

The Pakistani troops also resorted to a ceasefire violation on Saturday by indulging in mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The firing from across the border started in Mendhar sector around 8:15 pm, prompting a strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

Heavy exchange of fire was underway when last reports were received, he added.

The spokesperson said there was no immediate report of any casualty in the firing.

Last month, two soldiers and a 10-day-old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistan in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

(With Agency Inputs)

